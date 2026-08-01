‘Particularly dangerous situation’: Extreme fire risk east of Cascades today

A dire weather situation could be unfolding east of the Cascade crest this afternoon and evening. High winds, low humidity, along with ongoing large fires will combine for potentially rapid fire spread.

The time of focus is this afternoon through mid-evening, when winds will be strongest.

These winds will not be able to bring much moisture or clouds east of the crest of the Cascades, but instead the air flow will warm and dry as winds descend on the eastern slopes. The wind will also speed up with gusts over 50 mph possible.

With large, uncontained fires already underway, rapid and erratic spread along with sudden torching of trees and long-range spotting from flying embers can create an uncontrolled and chaotic situation where both firefighting and evacuating an area on short notice can become dangerous.

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center have highlighted much of central and eastern Washington with a rare “Extremely Critical” fire weather designation for today.

In addition, local National Weather Service forecasters have issued Red Flag Warnings for all of the state east of the Cascades, and have dubbed this a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” (PDS). This includes Chelan and Douglas counties, as well as Okanogan County, the Kittitas Valley and all points south and east. A “Particularly Dangerous Situation” is a extreme risk designation intended to be used by the NWS very rarely, though was only put into practice within the weather service in 2025.

If you live in central or eastern Washington, or are traveling east of the Cascades, make sure to have a way to get emergency weather information like a cell phone with Wireless “Emergency Alerts” turned on. Know more than one evacuation route from your location and be prepared to leave with little to no advance warning if fire approaches suddenly.

Also, every family should have one or more “go bags” with important items, medications, and documents that can be grabbed and carried away on a moment’s notice, should a “go now” evacuation order be issued.

Learn more about having a “go bag” from KIRO 7 Pinpoint Meteorologist Robert Van Winkle here.

Winds will subside tonight into Sunday and the extreme threat will end, with fire danger remaining high beyond.

Stay with KIRO 7 and KIRO7.com for the latest.

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