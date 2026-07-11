What to include in your to go-bag for wildfires

In the event that you need to evacuate for a wildfire, it’s important to already have something packed so you can just grab it and go.

The first thing to remember is that a to-go bag is not rocket science. Put together some basic items in a bag that is easy to find when you need it and always ready to grab if you are ordered to evacuate.

Every go-bag is different for every person. Think about the three main groups in your household. They are usually the pets, the kids, and the adults.

For every group, make sure to have enough water, food, and medicine in the bag. These three things are super important, and you can pre-pack the car with some of these items if you want to.

For pets : Add some treats and toys and a blanket for comfort. If your pet needs extra medical care, be sure to pack what you need and don’t forget the contact information for your vet. Having a small bag of food can help hold them over if you need to buy a bigger bag.

For kids : Pack some books or toys to keep them occupied. Special treats and a clean change of clothes are also a good idea.

For adults : Extra set of car keys, cash, an extra credit card, copies of insurance documents, your personal ID, clean change of clothes, plastic zip-locks and clean rags, first aid basics, flashlight and most important... have a plan on where you are going to go!

Remember that the best to-go bag is not over-packed; it is easy to find when you need it and will give you the basics you need if you are displaced from your home.

There are many other items that can go in a bag. Don’t overthink it, but don’t discount the importance of having something ready if you have to leave quickly.

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