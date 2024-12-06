Exploring the world: How VR headsets enhance quality of life for Mountlake Terrace seniors

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — In Mountlake Terrace, a senior living community is relying on new technology to keep residents connected and engaged.

Each day, seniors at ‘Mountlake Terrace Plaza’ can travel across the world using virtual reality (VR) headsets.

The headsets, through the platform ‘Rendever’, provide an immersive experience; allowing some seniors to ‘travel’ abroad in minutes.

“Technology is something that many as they age get afraid of. And this [headset] they’re not afraid. They love it,” says Paula Banno, who serves as Executive Director at Mountlake Terrace Plaza.

On Thursday, residents traveled to places like Santorini and Leavenworth, but they can explore any part of the world, through the virtual platform.

“I’ve never been on a cruise, but I can be on a cruise with these,” says resident, Paula Geyen, about the headsets.

One resident, named Don Leahy, introduced other VR users to ‘Curlew Lake’ in Eastern Washington. It was a place where he and his wife spent more than 30 summers. The VR headset allowed him to return to the lake, once again.

“A lot of good memories,” says Leahy.

Memories he can now share with others.

Banno says the technology spurs conversation and community among the residents.

“It also enhances their quality of life,” says Anne Paine, who leads the programming for Mountlake Terrace Plaza.

At the living facility, virtual reality is changing the residents’ reality.

“It’s exciting to have a chance to use the headsets,” says Leahy.

“We had a resident who was on hospice and she said one of her regrets was that she never got to go to Paris,” says Banno. “But we were able to take her there because of this virtual reality. And how cool is that? That she was able to do that before she passed. And she was thrilled.”

©2024 Cox Media Group