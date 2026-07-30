Experts dispel fears of serial cat killer behind dead pets turning up in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Several cats found dead and mutilated around Kent were killed by wildlife, not humans, experts concluded.

Concerns were recently raised by pet owners on social media that suggested a person may have intentionally killed and mutilated the cats.

Following a Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) investigation by the agency’s animal control officers, evidence did not point toward human-caused deaths, RASKC announced.

The cats’ remains were examined by a board-certified veterinary forensic pathologist, who reviewed them alongside a wildlife biologist.

Officials point to the many risks facing free-roaming cats

Although the investigated cases did not indicate a human caused them, RASKC noted the deaths serve as an important reminder that free-roaming cats face several risks, which include being killed by coyotes and other wildlife, being hit by cars or other vehicles, exposure to disease, exposure to toxins, or injuries from fights with other animals.

Additional information about the RASKC investigation is available here.

Series of cat killings, mutilations in Kent has pet owners on edge

Kellen Hammond, a pet owner in Kent, told KIRO 7 his 17-year-old pet, “Mittens,” somehow got outside. The next day, what was left of the cat was found along the side of his house.

“About the top third of him, just behind the front legs, a little patch of chest fur, but that up, super clean cut, like perfect flat,” Hammond said, describing the mutilation.

Another pet owner, Lorraine Vandeventer, shared that her 11-year-old “Andy” was a lovable indoor-outdoor tabby cat who suddenly disappeared about three weeks ago. Her grandson made a gruesome discovery when he found the remains of Andy in their yard.

“The collar was sitting in there. Cut, definitely cut,” Vandeventer said.

Pet owners previously stated that they contacted both the Kent Police Department and King County Animal Control. Hugs Cat Sanctuary was also notified of eight separate reports so far, but feared there would be more.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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