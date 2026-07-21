Pet owners devastated after reports of cat killings in Kent

Some cat owners in Kent are sharing disturbing stories of possible animal abuse in South King County.

Those owners say their pets were recently mutilated and dismembered, and they’re convinced it’s not the result of animal attacks.

Lorraine Vandeventer says her 11-year-old “Andy” was a lovable indoor-outdoor tabby who suddenly disappeared about three weeks ago.

“About three days go by, no cat,” said Vandeventer.

She said her grandson then made a gruesome discovery with the remains of Andy found in their yard.

“The collar was sitting there, cut, definitely cut – the head was over here, and two feet down here,” she said. “Animals don’t place things like that – I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s a person that’s doing it.”

About two weeks ago, Kellen Hammond says his 17-year-old “Mittens” somehow got outside. The next day, what was left of the cat was found along the side of his house.

“About the top third of him, just behind the front legs, the little patch of chest fur – but a super clean cut, like perfect flat,” said Hammond. “There’s no blood, no fur, nothing nowhere in the house or around the house.”

Angela Pagnossin runs Hugs Cat Sanctuary and is compiling information about different reported incidents after putting out a warning on social media.

“A flood of messages came in, four in one day, of similar, eerie circumstances of dismemberment and mutilation to animals, and I was just heartbroken,” said Pagnossin. “If people knew what was happening to these cats and they saw the pictures and the videos I’ve seen, they would be traumatized.”

She says she knows of eight separate reports so far, and fears there will be more.

“These are calculated cases. Somebody is lurking, watching – they know where these cats are coming from and where they belong,” she said. “And what is the most disturbing is this starts with cats and where does it end?”

Pet owners say they have contacted Kent PD and King County Animal Control.

KIRO 7 also reached out and is waiting to hear back.

Click here for more information about Hugs Cat Sanctuary.

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