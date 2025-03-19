Expensive eggs: What are the protein alternatives?

SEATTLE, Wash. — Egg prices are skyrocketing across Washington as the Avian Flu infects millions of laying hens across the country.

KIRO 7 has investigated which grocery stores are selling the most affordable eggs. Our team has also looked at whether renting chickens could save you some cash. Now we’re looking at protein alternatives.

One nutritionist at UW Medicine is offering up some ideas. Morgan Chojnacki says some affordable options include chicken, tuna, and even plant-based sources such as beans, seeds, and grains.

“I am always advocating for beans,” Chojnacki says. “You can buy a can of beans for 89 cents. There are three servings in a can, and you’re getting 8, 10, 15 grams of protein, depending on the bean.”

Chojnacki also says nontraditional sources like teff flour, often used in dishes like injera, a pancake-like flatbread used in Ethiopian cuisine, and lentils, which are rich in both protein and fiber.

For breakfast, Chojnacki says to consider alternatives to sugary cereals.

“Some of my favorite breakfast items are either like cottage cheese or yogurt with maybe some granola or nuts. I also really like oatmeal,” she says.

She also advises focusing on accessible, nutrient-rich options to fuel the body’s many essential processes.

©2025 Cox Media Group