Expect ‘lengthy delays’ this weekend on I-405 in Kirkland

Drivers traveling southbound on I-405 should brace for significant delays this weekend as two lanes will be closed Friday through Monday.

The affected stretch runs between Northeast 124th Street and Northeast 85th Street in Kirkland. Officials are urging travelers to consider alternate routes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on X that the closures will begin at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11, and continue through 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 14. The work is part of the ongoing I-405/Northeast 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project.

