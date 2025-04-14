Ex-Police Chief Avery Moore makes nearly $480K after Tacoma deal

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

Former Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore has been paid $479,267 as part of his separation agreement with the Tacoma Police Department, according to public records obtained by The Tacoma News Tribune.

The payment is a gain of $152,333 over Moore’s original annual salary of $326,934 when he agreed to resign by Jan. 27, submitting his letter of resignation a day late.

“Today, I formally submitted my resignation to City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, marking the conclusion of my tenure as Chief of Police in Tacoma, Washington,” Moore said. “After 35 incredible years in law enforcement, I have made the heartfelt decision to step away from this noble profession and transition into the next chapter of my life.”

Moore became the chief of the Tacoma Police Department in February 2022 after serving 31 years with the Dallas Police Department in Texas.

Lawsuit alleges Avery Moore was wrongfully terminated

Curtis Hairston, Moore’s former chief of staff, has filed a lawsuit naming Moore and alleging wrongful termination, retaliation, and racial discrimination, reported the Tacoma News Tribune.

He claimed Moore didn’t act when Deputy Chief Paul Junger made racist comments toward him. The city denies the allegations, saying Moore gave Hairston the option to resign over performance issues. A trial is set for Oct. 16.

“Chief Moore did little other than to tell the two of them to work it out themselves,” reads the lawsuit.

The settlement included an agreement to cooperate with the city in legal matters for 10 years and never seek city employment again. In exchange, city officials agreed not to scrap his police credentials. City Manager Elizabeth Pauli and City Attorney Chris Bacha signed the agreement on Jan. 28

