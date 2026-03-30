‘Everything went smoothly’: SPD says no major incidents during ‘No Kings’ march

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) estimated as many as 100,000 people took part in Saturday’s “No Kings” rally and march.

SPD said the event, which lasted for several hours, happened without any major incident.

“Everything went smoothly,” SPD Detective Eric Munoz said. “The event lasted a number of hours, and there were no significant injuries, no major incidents, and of course no loss of life, and there were no arrests related to the event.”

SPD said it had prepared for the event for several weeks. Schedules were adjusted, officers volunteered, and more officers were brought in just for a show of force and in case things got out of hand. Munoz said the peaceful turnout was exactly what the department hopes to see.

“We appreciate it when there are no significant incidents, especially property damage,” Munoz said. “We want people to use their First Amendment rights and do so peacefully and safely, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Portland ‘No Kings’ rally turns into riot

The rally was held at Cal Anderson Park, and then the crowd marched through the city to Seattle Center, where the group remained peaceful.

However, the same cannot be said for Portland, where police struggled with a crowd at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. Protesters damaged the entry gate — twice. A riot was declared, and three people were arrested, according to The Oregonian.

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