Everett proposes ordinance that would fine graffiti taggers, make them pay for cost of removal

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council will vote on a proposal next week that would issue fines to individuals who illegally tag graffiti and also require them to cover the full cost of removal.

The ordinance was drafted as a means to “discourage future illegal graffiti and remunerate the city for substantial costs of abatement [repairs and removals],” according to the ordinance.

The city of Everett says it has spent approximately $73,987 to clean up illegal graffiti from public property in 2024. In that year, there were a total of 65 reports of illegal graffiti provided to the city.

If the ordinance is passed on Aug. 20, those found in violation will be fined $250 per infraction.

The person in violation will also be ordered to pay restitution for the costs of getting rid of the graffiti. That includes labor and material costs, as well as cleaning or repairs.

This fine and infraction does not apply if the person has express permission from the property owner to create the art or graffiti. If that is the case, the tagger has the “burden of establishing this defense by a preponderance of evidence.”

If passed, the ordinance would go into effect 15 days after the mayor signs the legislation.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the city and police for comment on the ordinance.

