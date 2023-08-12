Everett police offers gift cards for guns

EVERETT — Everett police will be giving away free gift cards for people who want to trade in their unwanted guns on Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, community members can bring their unloaded firearms to the Walmart parking lot on Evergreen Way.

This time the department is setting up a bigger location with more staffing and expects a large turnout after a similar event last December. Gift cards will range from $25 dollars for 3D-printed guns and inoperable weapons, to $300 dollars for assault rifles.

For more information visit the City of Everett website.

