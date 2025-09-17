Everett police arrest man in connection with fatal July hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred two months ago in Everett.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 27, a pedestrian was struck near 5th Avenue and Casino Road. The crash scene stretched more than 10 blocks. Investigators used video footage, biological and digital evidence, as well as interviews with witnesses and the suspect to build their case.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to a post on the Everett Police Department (EPD) Facebook page.

EPD officers responded to reports of a man lying on the ground with severe, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man was located in the 8500 block of 7th Avenue S.E. Despite lifesaving efforts by Firefighters, the man died at the scene.

Investigators said a car likely hit the man while he was walking near the intersection of Casino Road and 5th Avenue West. The driver then escaped before the victim was later found further down the roadway.

The Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit then gathered witness statements, business surveillance footage, and data from the department’s FLOCK camera system.

By July 29, detectives had identified a suspect vehicle and a possible driver. Officers impounded the vehicle to search for forensic evidence.

