Everett offering free transit for 6 months to grocery stores following Fred Meyer’s closure

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett is making Transit Route 12 free for six months to help residents access groceries after Fred Meyer closures.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin initiated the measure in response to the closures, which Fred Meyer attributes to crime impacting their overhead.

The closures are expected to disproportionately affect community members who rely on the store for groceries.

The route connects the Everett Mall and the Seaway Transit Center, with stops near the Fred Meyer, a Trader Joe’s, and a Walmart. The city hopes the free transit will ease the burden on residents seeking groceries.

Kroger announced the closure of six stores across the region this summer. The closures include one in Tacoma that has already occurred, with the remaining stores in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties set to close this fall.

