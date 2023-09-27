Everett man convicted of woman’s stomping death to get new trial

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man previously convicted of stomping a woman to death is getting a new trial.

A jury found 31-year-old Jamel Alexander guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2019 of killing Shawna Brune. She was 29.

Prosecutors said Alexander beat and stomped Brune after paying her $100 for a sex act.

He was sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison in 2021.

At that time, his defense attorney argued her client would have been acquitted if jurors had known about evidence that they were prevented from seeing.

The Everett Herald reports that evidence was that someone else allegedly admitted to killing Brune, and a diary entry that called her time of death into question.

The excluded evidence eventually resulted in the overturning of his conviction by the court of appeals.

©2023 Cox Media Group