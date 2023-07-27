Everett library employee is latest local ‘Jeopardy’ champion

EVERETT, Wash. — A Snohomish County woman is now a “Jeopardy” champion.

Julie Sisson, 49, competed in Tuesday’s episode and won more than $11,000.

She works at the Everett Public Library as a circulation assistant.

According to the Everett Herald, Sisson brought along a Scrabble tile that belonged to her wordsmith grandmother. It’s her good luck charm.

Sisson tried for a second win on Wednesday but finished third.

Quiz show host and former Jeopardy contestant Ken Jennings is an Edmonds native. Jennings holds the record for the most consecutive wins on the show — 74 — in 2004.

Meanwhile, fans of the game show won’t see a tournament of champions this year if the writers’ strike continues.

Some well-known contestants said they wouldn’t participate, and Jeopardy told “Variety” it has no plans to produce the tournament until the strike is resolved.

There are also questions about a new season of Jeopardy, which seems unlikely without having writers come up with clues.

