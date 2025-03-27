Everett home hit by lightning, roof catches fire with family inside

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett home was struck by lightning on Wednesday, causing the roof to catch fire with a family still inside.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“We were just watching TV and then all of a sudden, just like boom! Everything’s off and then it’s like, ‘oh, fire you know,’” said Carly Nichols.

Carly and her mother, Jeannie, told KIRO 7 they heard the lightning strike echo across the neighborhood.

“We’re looking out the window and looking around and then we smelled smoke,” Jeannie added.

The Nichols say they quickly found out the burning smell was coming from upstairs.

“I opened the office at the door to the office and there was a burning hole that was fire. Grabbed a glass of water and threw it at it and we were like ‘we gotta get out of here,’” Jeannie said.

They immediately grabbed their two dogs and ran to a neighbor’s house as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

“We look over and see this like little bit of fire on the outside of the house and we’re like ‘oh no, what’s happening?’” said neighbor Abigail Skolrud.

Crews stayed on scene to make sure everything was clear and the fire was quickly put out.

