Event guide for Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki is officially in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the team wants to celebrate the achievement with you.
This weekend, the team is retiring his number – 51 – in a special pregame celebration. They’ve also planned a series of other exciting giveaways and events as the team hosts the Tampa Bay Rays.
Friday, Aug. 8
The first 20,000 fans will score a 2004 replica jersey from the night Ichiro set the MLB single-season hit record, reaching 262 hits.
The game starts at 6:40 p.m.
Fans will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a picture with Ichiro’s Hall of Fame plaque. It’ll be staged on the right field ramp near the view level from 4:40 p.m. through the 7th inning.
Saturday, Aug. 9
The team will honor Ichiro and retire his number during a special pregame celebration starting at 6 p.m.
Fans will again have the opportunity to take a picture with the Hall of Fame plaque. It will be staged on the right field ramp near the view level from 7 p.m. through the 7th inning.
The game starts at 6:40 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 10
The first 20,000 fans will take home a replica of Ichiro’s Cooperstown plaque.
The game starts at 1:10 p.m.
0 of 11
Ichiro was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on July 27. He began his MLB career with the Mariners in 2001 and was the first Japanese position player in professional baseball. He’s also the first Japanese-born player to be inducted. He was a 10-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove Winner, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time AL Batting Champion, 2001 AL MVP, and Rookie of the Year. You can read more about his extensive career here.