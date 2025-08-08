Event guide for Ichiro Hall of Fame Weekend

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki is officially in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the team wants to celebrate the achievement with you.

This weekend, the team is retiring his number – 51 – in a special pregame celebration. They’ve also planned a series of other exciting giveaways and events as the team hosts the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, Aug. 8

The first 20,000 fans will score a 2004 replica jersey from the night Ichiro set the MLB single-season hit record, reaching 262 hits.

The game starts at 6:40 p.m.

Fans will also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a picture with Ichiro’s Hall of Fame plaque. It’ll be staged on the right field ramp near the view level from 4:40 p.m. through the 7th inning.

Saturday, Aug. 9

The team will honor Ichiro and retire his number during a special pregame celebration starting at 6 p.m.

Fans will again have the opportunity to take a picture with the Hall of Fame plaque. It will be staged on the right field ramp near the view level from 7 p.m. through the 7th inning.

The game starts at 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10

The first 20,000 fans will take home a replica of Ichiro’s Cooperstown plaque.

The game starts at 1:10 p.m.

0 of 11 Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Billy Wagner, left, Ichiro Suzuki, center, and CC Sabathia, right, pose for a photo at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki bows as he arrives on stage during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball A man holds up an Ichiro Suzuki jersey before the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki, right, and his wife Yumiko Suzuki smile during the Baseball Hall of Fame Parade of Legends in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki poses for a photo with his plaque after the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Billy Wagner, left, Ichiro Suzuki, second from left, and CC Sabathia, center, pose for a photo with Willa Allen, second from right, widow of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dick Allen, and Dave Parker II, right, son of the late Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dave Parker, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Billy Wagner, left, Ichiro Suzuki, second from left, and CC Sabathia, center, pose for a photo with Willa Allen, second fromright, wife of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dick Allen, and Dave Parker II, right, son of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Dave Parker, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki speaks to reporters during a news conference in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Hall Of Fame Weekend Baseball Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki speaks to reporters during a news conference in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 21: Former Seattle Mariners player Ichiro Suzuki reacts as he is elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, after receiving the results of the 2025 Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Hall of Fame Ballot, on Tuesday, January 21.at T-Mobile Park on January 21, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Suzuki is the first Japanese-born player to be named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ichiro was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on July 27. He began his MLB career with the Mariners in 2001 and was the first Japanese position player in professional baseball. He’s also the first Japanese-born player to be inducted. He was a 10-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove Winner, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time AL Batting Champion, 2001 AL MVP, and Rookie of the Year. You can read more about his extensive career here.

©2025 Cox Media Group