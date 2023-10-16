Estate of beloved local civic leader left to pair of Seattle school funds

SEATTLE — A late civic leader is leaving a lasting legacy for Seattle students.

C. David Hughbanks died in July, leaving behind a legacy spanning decades. That included helping coordinate the Seattle World’s Fair in 1962, and serving on the group that created both Bumbershoot and Northwest Folklife Festival.

Now, he’s left his entire estate to the Ballard High School Foundation and the Seattle Schools Scholarship Fund. That includes money from the sale of his home, currently listed for around $2 million.

Over his life, he served on the boards of the Seattle Parks Foundation, the Woodland Park Zoological Society, and the Rotary Club of Seattle. He was also named the Citizen of the Year by Seattle’s Municipal League in 1996.

Hughbanks was 87 years old when he passed away earlier this year.

