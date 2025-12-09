Enrollment deadline for healthcare nears as Senate weighs ACA tax credits

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington residents have until Dec. 15 to sign up for health and dental coverage starting Jan. 1 through the state’s Healthplanfinder exchange. The deadline is approaching even as uncertainty looms over federal premium tax credits.

More than 268,000 people have used the marketplace during the first month of open enrollment for 2026, according to the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Those who enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will have coverage starting Feb. 1.

Senate debates ACA tax credits

The enrollment push comes ahead of a Senate vote Thursday on extending the subsidies. Democrats are seeking a clean, three-year extension while Republicans have called for changes tied to the credits.

“Republicans need to understand it’s literally now or never for stopping these premium hikes families are facing next year,” Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said.

She added that she is hearing from people whose monthly premiums are jumping by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Washington Health Benefit Exchange CEO Ingrid Ulrey said rising costs and uncertainty are already affecting behavior on the state marketplace.

“Significantly more people are coming into our site and then actively disenrolling because of what they’re seeing. They can’t afford it,” Ulrey said, noting 12,000 people have actively disenrolled, 28% higher than last year. “We’re seeing fewer new customers this year because of what’s going on. So far, 10,000 new customers have signed up, which is good, but that’s 18% lower than last year.”

Washingtonians can compare plans or find in‑person and online assistance here.

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group