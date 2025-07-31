Enjoy fast planes, food and fun at Jet Blast Bash

SEATTLE — If you like fast planes and food – stop by the Museum of Flight this weekend.

They’re hosting their annual Jet Blast Bash.

It’s an opportunity to see some historic airplanes and snag a front-row seat to the Boeing Seafair Air Show.

“It’s really our biggest family festival of the year at the museum,” said Ted Huetter, Senior Manager with the Museum of Flight. “Our main parking lot is closed; we turn it into a street festival. We have live music, we have DJs, and there’s a beer garden.”

The event will also have six food trucks— everything from ice cream to barbecue.

The best part? You’re in the middle of the excitement for the iconic air show.

“We’re right on the runways here at Boeing Field, so you get to see all of the air show action, you know, all takeoffs and landings and then some,” Huetter said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s free for museum members and included with general admission.

This year, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the airshow’s grand finale. That means you’ve got plenty of time to check out the museum’s galleries, including the new temporary exhibit, The MiG-21 Project. It’s a decommissioned Cold War-era Soviet-designed fighter jet that’s been transformed into a work of art.

“It is completely covered with colorful African beads. 20 to 30 million of them. It’s an art project that has taken an artist in Los Angeles and a team back in South Africa, five and a half years to accomplish,” Huetter said.

Between takeoffs and landings, you can also check out a PBY Catalina.

“It’s this big old twin-engine airplane that takes off and lands on the water or the land. And that will be on exhibit right in our parking lot, but it’s also part of the air show,” Huetter said.

There will also be a P-40N Warhawk, a B-25 Bomber, and a B-17 Bomber.

“The B-17 is one of only three that still fly in existence,” Huetter shared. “It’s getting really, really rare now. So it’ll be here for two weeks.”

If you’re interested in checking out the aircraft, you can purchase ground tours.

Availability will be mornings and afternoons, depending on aircraft ride schedules.

Tickets are $15 per person or $30 for a family of four. Individual tickets are discounted to $5 with Museum admission.

Interested in flying in one? They’re offering rides. You’ll need to book online at the CAF Flying Legends of Victory website, tickets are not available through the museum.

