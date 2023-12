MUKILTEO, Wash. — Mukilteo police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing endangered man.

On Friday at 8 a.m., Kevin Chamblin walked away from his home in the 9000 block of 63rd Place West in Mukilteo.

Officers said they are concerned that he can’t care for himself.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

Though pictures were provided, police don’t have a description of the man or know what he was wearing when he was last seen.

©2023 Cox Media Group