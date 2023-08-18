End of an institution as organizers cancel Seattle’s beloved CID Night Market

SEATTLE — It’s the end of the road for an institution in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. Officials announced this week they have canceled the popular CID Night Market, citing dwindling profits and increased costs.

The event debuted in 2008 and would attract thousands of people to the CID.

But the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area, which organized the event, says since the pandemic, production costs have shot up, and sponsorships have dwindled.

In a Facebook post, CIDBIA stated, “We rely entirely on corporate sponsorships and booth sales to pay for these events… Profits from these events pay for the CIDBIA’s other initiatives such as district-wide sanitation, public safety, and marketing for small businesses. In the past few years, we have made little to no profit on these events; however, we have continued to produce them for the benefit of the neighborhood. Unfortunately, we are no longer able to do this.”

For many years, the night market was a hallmark of the struggling neighborhood, which is facing multiple challenges, including safety issues, construction disruptions, and redevelopment concerns.

It was recently listed as one of the most endangered historic places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The CIDBIA promises to keep the spirit of the Night Market alive in other ways and is encouraging residents and community members to submit their ideas.

This year’s Night Market was initially set for Sept. 23.

