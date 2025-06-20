End of an era: Remaining Bartell Drugs will be rebranded

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The reign of Bartell Drugs is officially over, but the stores will still be there in spirit, just under a different name.

CVS announced Friday it is rebranding the remaining Bartells.

“We’ve decided to convert the 64 stores we are planning to buy and operate, including 20 Rite Aid locations that are still branded Bartell Drugs, to CVS Pharmacy upon the closing of the transactions,” CVS wrote in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

As the pharmacy giant moves to expand in Washington, it noted Bartell’s significance to the area.

“We know Bartell Drugs has been a much-loved brand in Washington, and we’re planning to continue to offer many of the local products their customers have grown to know and love,” CVS wrote.

Along with offering local products, the selection will be enhanced. More team members will also be added to “ensure an excellent in-store shopping experience,” according to the statement. Current employees will be considered for the new roles.

“While we already have 70 CVS Pharmacy locations in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, we’re excited to continue to grow our presence in the region,” CVS wrote.

The company promised a “seamless transition” for pharmacy patients.

Bartell Drugs close over the years

MyNorthwest has covered the demise of Bartells over the past year, including when the flagship store in the University Village bit the dust in December and the store on Aurora Avenue in August.

Rite Aid acquired Bartell Drugs in 2020 for $95 million. In May, the company confirmed CVS would take over the operations of many of the Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs locations closing in Washington.

Rite Aid, which has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than two years, agreed to sell more than 1,000 of its stores to a group of competitors. That group includes Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger, Giant Eagle, and, for the Pacific Northwest—CVS Pharmacy. The Pennsylvania-based pharmacy chain entered bankruptcy with more than $2 billion in debt.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group