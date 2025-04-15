Encampments cleared out along Cedar River Trail in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department worked with King County Public Works on Tuesday to clear out a series of homeless encampments along the Cedar River Trail.

“Conditions in which these people are living are really not safe, it’s not sanitary, and it’s almost inhumane to have people existing in that lifestyle,” said Sgt. Denis Moynihan with the Directed Enforcement Team. “Yes, we are telling people they can’t live here, but we also have connections to get them resources if they choose to accept the offer.”

The department says it worked with a social service provider last week to alert people living in the encampments that they would be cleared this week.

They also left a notice on one vacant encampment so people would know when the sweep would take place.

Sgt. Moynihan says three people who were open to the idea of drug treatment last week declined the offer during Tuesday’s sweep.

“One of the things we are learning is we have to be very persistent with these offers and continue to reach out, make the contacts, and follow up,” he said. “That’s something we are working on with the Recovery Navigator Program.”

The goal of the Recovery Navigator Program is to steer people who are struggling with addiction and living on the streets toward recovery options instead of jail.

Sgt. Moynihan hopes that if they continue to bring the same people out, they can establish a relationship with people and get them to accept the resources being offered.

𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧-𝐮𝐩& 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥

