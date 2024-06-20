Emergency call ends with a mowed lawn in East Olympia

EAST OLYMPIA, Wash. — An emergency call in Olympia ended with a resident going to the hospital and a firefighter completing the lawn work.

On Wednesday, Engine 64 of East Olympia Fire District 6, along with paramedics answered a call of a resident feeling dizzy while mowing his lawn.

When crews arrived, they quickly attended to the man and provided treatment as they prepared him for the ride to the hospital.

As the ambulance departed, Firefighter and EMT, Brennan Conlon, took it upon himself to finish mowing.

With a bright smile, Conlon completed the work without hesitation.

On the East Olympia Fire District 6 Facebook page, the team and Conlon were praised for their great work and their service to their community.

