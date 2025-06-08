Eleven injured in Lacey after driver flees from police allegedly crashes into four cars

LACEY, Wash. — A 19-year-old driver was arrested for vehicular assault in Lacey following a police chase and crash on Saturday, the Lacey Police Department (LPD) said in a release.

At around 3:18 p.m., A Lacey officer tried to pull over a man in a 2014 Dodge Charger allegedly driving recklessly on College Street Southeast, LPD said.

Police say the driver allegedly sped away from the officer near 14th Avenue Southeast and Ruddell Road Southeast and hit four cars which injured eleven people and sent five to the hospital.

The Charger caught fire after the crash and everyone inside was able to get out on their own, the release said.

Authorities closed the road for three and a half hours and the 19-year-old driver from Tacoma will be booked in the Thurston County Jail, according to LPD.

