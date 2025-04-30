Electricity demand for WA, surrounding areas could double by 2046, experts say

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Pacific Northwest’s demand for electricity could double over the next two decades, according to an energy forecast from regional experts.

Demand for electricity could increase from anywhere between 1.8% and 3.1% annually from now until 2046, according to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. The council cited more data centers in the region, more electric vehicles on the roads, computer chip manufacturing, and producing “green hydrogen,” which is the process of running an electrical current through water to split the molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.

“The data centers, naturally in our forecasts, are the very early load growth driver here. They’re the big driver of near-term demand,” Steven Simmons, senior energy forecasting analyst, said, according to The Washington State Standard. “Energy demand from data centers and from all electric vehicles in the region are expected to be equal by 2046, and demand from EVs is likely to surpass data center demand after 2046.”

Regional Power Plan to be finalized soon





The energy forecast was issued as part of the council’s upcoming ninth Northwest Regional Power Plan, an outline detailing how everyone in the region can have access to adequate, efficient, economical, and reliable power and electricity. The council creates an updated power plan every five years.

The 20-year forecast from the Northwest Power and Conservation Council affects and impacts Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and western Montana. Demand for residential and commercial energy in Washington during the next two decades will equal the combined demand from those sectors in Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

The council staff estimates that eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, Portland, and the Boise metro area will see the biggest growth in data center and computer chip energy demand.

The regional power plan is estimated to be finalized by late 2026.





