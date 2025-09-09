Local

Efforts to recover stolen cars down 200 foot embankment cause delays on SR 7

File photo: Washington State Patrol Photo: Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

A heads up for drivers who regularly travel State Route 7.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol say to expect delays near milepost 25.

Search and rescue efforts are underway for two cars that are 200 feet down an embankment.

Troopers say both cars were stolen, and the people who were inside are nowhere to be found.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

