Edmonds massage employees hospitalized after being attacked at work

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Police Department says two women are in the hospital after someone attacked them while at work.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at a massage business on Edmonds Way.

When officers arrived – both women were unconscious.

Witnesses told police which direction the attacker ran and they tracked him down a short time later.

Officers say the 48-year-old admitted to what he did, but he hasn’t shared why he did it.

One woman was transported to Swedish Edmonds, and the other was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

If you were in the area and believe you may have seen the suspect leaving the business or have any additional information, please call 425-407-3999 so that police can talk with you about what you saw.

©2025 Cox Media Group