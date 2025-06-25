Edmonds announces summer concert series lineup

The city of Edmonds announced its lineup for its summer concert series.

The series is part of the Edmonds Arts Commission’s annual summer concert program and is sponsored by the Hazel Miller Foundation and Lynnwood Honda.

The concerts will take place at City Park, Hickman Park, and Hazel Miller Plaza.

City Park Concerts

Address: 600 3rd Ave. South

Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lineup:

July 20: Golden Bough

July 27: Todo Es

Aug. 3: General Mojo’s

Aug. 10: Eli Rosenblatt Band

Aug. 17: Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony

Hickman Park Concerts

Address: 23700 104th Ave. West

Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lineup:

Aug. 24: Brass Band Northwest

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

Address: 5th Ave. South and Maple Street

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lineup:

July 8: Adrian Xavier

July 10: Outside the Lines

July 15: Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers

July 17: Chimacum Creek

July 22: DK Duo

July 24: Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio

July 29: Sunbeam Tiger

July 31: TBA

Aug. 5: Puget Sound Company

Aug. 7: Jazz Therapy

Aug. 12: Emerald Blue

Aug. 14: Scott Lindenmuth Jazz Trio

Aug. 19: Cosmo’s Dream

Aug. 21: Bobby Medina Mariachi Mexico Trio

