Edmonds announces summer concert series lineup

The city of Edmonds announced its lineup for its summer concert series.
The series is part of the Edmonds Arts Commission’s annual summer concert program and is sponsored by the Hazel Miller Foundation and Lynnwood Honda.
The concerts will take place at City Park, Hickman Park, and Hazel Miller Plaza.
City Park Concerts
Address: 600 3rd Ave. South
Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lineup:
July 20: Golden Bough
July 27: Todo Es
Aug. 3: General Mojo’s
Aug. 10: Eli Rosenblatt Band
Aug. 17: Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony
Hickman Park Concerts
Address: 23700 104th Ave. West
Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Lineup:
Aug. 24: Brass Band Northwest
Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts
Address: 5th Ave. South and Maple Street
Time: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lineup:
July 8: Adrian Xavier
July 10: Outside the Lines
July 15: Michele D’Amour and the Love Dealers
July 17: Chimacum Creek
July 22: DK Duo
July 24: Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio
July 29: Sunbeam Tiger
July 31: TBA
Aug. 5: Puget Sound Company
Aug. 7: Jazz Therapy
Aug. 12: Emerald Blue
Aug. 14: Scott Lindenmuth Jazz Trio
Aug. 19: Cosmo’s Dream
Aug. 21: Bobby Medina Mariachi Mexico Trio
