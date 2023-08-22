Eddie Vedder announces pair of solo shows at Benaroya Hall

Pearl Jam lead singer and guitarist Eddie Vedder has announced two Seattle shows for later this year at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall.

The shows will take place on October 23 and 24. All of the proceeds from both shows will be donated to EB Research Partnership, which was founded by Jill and Eddie Vedder to help discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

A ticket pre-sale for current Ten Club members has already started and the remaining tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Registration.

