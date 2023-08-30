Ed Sheeran’s Seattle show proves more energetic than T-Swift’s

Swifties might be surprised by some new numbers.

Washington’s Emergency Management Divison confirmed that Ed Sheeran’s show at Lumen Field last weekend was louder than Taylor Swift’s.

The seismic activity happened when Ed Sheeran brought out fan favorite Macklemore who performed ‘Can’t Hold Us.’

“Swifties, please don’t cause an earthquake getting upset,” said WAEMD.

However, Taylor Swift performing ‘Shake It Off’ blew the Beastquake out of the water.

Here’s a graph that was posted showing the comparison:

