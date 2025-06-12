Eastlink light rail passengers feeling effects of Monday’s power outage

Eastside link light rail passengers are feeling the effects of a power outage blamed on Monday’s mini heat wave.

A train at the link light rail’s Redmond Technology Station lost power when it snagged a cord that appeared to sag in the heat.

No one was hurt. But the train and a rail line were immediately forced out of service.

Sound transit activated buses Tuesday to transport passengers. They aren’t having to do that Wednesday. But the trains are using just one track. And that has meant delays for the trains and their passengers.

When KIRO 7 arrived at Sound Transit’s Redmond Technology Station, it looked like the link light rail was fully back in service.

But in this case, looks are definitely deceiving.

“I’m really confused,” said Anjali Bharuka of Bellevue. “Why? There was some electricity issue with the train.”

That’s right. Sound Transit says Monday’s mini-heat wave claimed an unlikely victim, a non-electrical cord appears to have sagged in the 80+ degree temps. When a train came up to the station, the pantograph, which is the framework on top of the train that connects to the power, clipped the sagging cord and knocked the train and the track it out of service.

That reduced all trains to just one track and left security guards to explain it all to passengers.

“I think he told me that if you want to go to South Bellevue or Bellevue Downtown you’re supposed to take the train to Downtown Redmond,” Bharuka said. “Get down at Overlake Village and then take another train to South Bellevue or Downtown Bellevue.”

Still, not everyone is getting even that convoluted message.

“I don’t know why they made it,” said Arpan Banerjee of Redmond. “I didn’t ask. But it is a little inconvenient for sure.”

Sound Transit hasn’t said when the repairs will be made.

That same spokesman said he did not have time to talk to me this afternoon. So that left me with big unanswered questions. What happens when it’s a lot hotter than it was Monday? Could this happen again? And could it happen again?

KIRO 7 will let you know when we get some answers.

©2025 Cox Media Group