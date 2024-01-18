Eastbound I-90 back open in North Bend after several spinouts

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The eastbound lane of I-90 at milepost 34 near North Bend is back open after multiple spinouts on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The road was blocked for hours.

Eastbound I-90 through North Bend had already reopened earlier today after a semi-truck collision briefly blocked the entire roadway.

All lanes of Eastbound I-90 in the area had initially closed for the incident.

Drivers are still being warned to anticipate “major backups,” and are urged to avoid the area or consider alternate routes.

This came just minutes after I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopened following a separate overnight closure brought on by icy conditions and multiple collisions.

Snow is expected to fall at the pass and in North Bend for most of Wednesday.

