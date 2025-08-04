East Creek Fire closes several Whatcom County trails

Several trails in Whatcom County are closed because of a wildfire burning in the mountains.

The East Creek Fire was started by lightning on July 27 and is about 23 acres.

According to the Forest Service, the following trails are closed:

• Trail No. 729 Boulder Creek

• Trail No. 755 Mill Creek

• Trail No. 755.1 Azurite

• Trail No. 756 East Creek from ¼ mile east of East Creek TH to the intersection with Trail No. 2000 Pacific Crest Trail

The fire is in the North Cascades Scenic Highway corridor, about 12 miles northwest of Washington Pass and 32 miles northwest of Winthrop.

The Forest Service says that firefighters are having a hard time getting directly to the fire because of its remote location.

Lightning storms on July 31 and August 1 ignited seven fires on the Methow Valley Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, most of the fires are small, less than half an acre; the largest fire is approximately six acres.

©2025 Cox Media Group