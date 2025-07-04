Early-morning apartment fire burns in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Puyallup early Friday morning, claiming just one unit.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to the two-alarm fire at an apartment along 9th Street SE in Puyallup around 2:45 a.m.

Crews reportedly arrived to find heavy fire from the back patio and front door and conducted an aggressive fire attack. Additional crews entered the adjoining units to isolate the fire and keep it from spreading into the attic space.

“The fire was kept to the originating unit with minimal damage to the adjoining units," wrote Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. East Pierce Fire & Rescue and Riverside Fire & Rescue also responded, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

