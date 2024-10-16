Dump truck leaves the road, lands in mud in Prairie Ridge

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, Washington State Patrol was called to State Route 162 near Arline Road East in Prairie Ridge where a dump truck crashed.

When troopers arrived, they found a dump truck that had gone off the road and partially buried in the mud.

SR-162 was not blocked but closed temporarily to remove the truck.

According to WSP, no other cars were involved and the driver was not hurt.

The road was reopened just before 2 p.m.

WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.

©2024 Cox Media Group