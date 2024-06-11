DUI suspected in early morning crash in Olympia, suspect arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), running a stop sign, and crashing into an SUV in Olympia.

On Sunday morning, the Thurston County Sheriff answered a call about a crash on Sleater-Kenney Road Northeast and 26th Avenue.

The victim’s SUV was struck on the passenger side by a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop at a stop sign, the Sheriff said.

The impact sent the SUV into a ditch, where the victim had to be cut out, but the driver did not sustain serious injuries.

“Had anyone been sitting next to them in the car, they certainly would not have survived their injuries,” Derek Sanders, Thurston County Sheriff said.

The suspect was ejected from the pickup and ended up in a ditch.

The Sheriff provided medical aid to the suspect who said he could smell alcohol on his breath.

“Before you drink, make a plan on how you’re going to get home safely,” Sheriff Sanders said. “It will save your life and the life of someone else.”

The suspect was charged with DUI and felony vehicular assault.









