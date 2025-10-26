DUI driver hits fire truck responding to house fire in Puyallup, officials say

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) says that while crews were responding to a house fire overnight, one of their fire engines was hit by car.

At around 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a garage at a home in Puyallup.

Crews had been on the scene for about an hour and positioned one of their fire engines, Truck 72, to protect the scene.

A driver suspected of being under the influence allegedly drove into the ladder truck, causing heavy damage.

CPFR says no firefighters were injured and the driver was arrested by officers with the Puyallup Police Department.

Additionally, no injuries were reported in the fire.

At approximately 3:30 am, crews were dispatched to a garage fire at a residential property in Puyallup. Firefighters... Posted by Central Pierce Fire & Rescue on Sunday, October 26, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group