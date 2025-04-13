Duck, duck marmot! Pullman police rescue rodent from train tracks

PULLMAN, Wash. — Duck. Duck. Marmot!

The Pullman Police Department says it had an eventful week.

First, officers rescued a family of lost ducklings.

Then, they rescued a marmot trapped under train tracks.

The department shared a photo of the fellow, who managed to put himself in a precarious position.

They say he underestimated his size and got stuck near one of the local walking paths Thursday.

Someone spotted the marmot and called police, who freed him.

“He turned around and promptly scooted through the other side of the track, and we are hopeful that he reached his destination safely,” the department wrote online. “We are proud to serve ALL members of our Pullman community, big and small.”

