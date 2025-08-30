Drugs, Cash, wire transfer receipts: What police found during Downtown drug bust

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that they arrested two men downtown and found drugs, money, and international wire transfer receipts.

In a blotter post, police say that they recovered Fentanyl, $47 in cash, two cellphones, and Honduran wire transfer receipts.

Officers found the first suspect on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street during a drug operation.

Because they had reason to believe that he was dealing drugs, they were able to arrest and question him.

From the information they were able to get from the first suspect, they were able to find and arrest the second suspect.

The case was handed over to SPD’s Narcotics Unit, and the drugs were taken as evidence in the investigation.

