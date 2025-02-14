Drivers warned of black ice after snowfall in Western Washington

Ice, snow, frigid forecasts. No matter where you are in Western Washington, you’ve likely been dealing with some sort of winter weather recently.

In Lacey, light snow was falling consistently Thursday afternoon. It was just cold enough to stick. And, with temperatures dipping below freezing, as well as the possibility of ice, drivers have to adjust.

“It’s a mindset,” says WSDOT Spokesperson Doug Adamson. “If you see ice on the windshield, there’s potential for ice on the road.”

Adamson cautions that people need to be aware of the forecast and reminds us that the speed limit is based on “ideal driving conditions.”

However, there’s one piece of advice he says everyone can take to heart, especially in the rain or snow.

“It is so frustrating for us to see people apparently doing their taxes or something when they’re on the road, as they’re driving out there. Please put down the cellphone. It can wait,” he urges.

For their part, WSDOT has a lot of ground to cover. They ask that people be patient and remind drivers that crew trucks operate at a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour.

With several factors at play, the last thing they need is motorists tailgating them.

Meanwhile, there was a bit of a break from the snow in the early evening. But, the precipitation that melted on the roads throughout the day could cause some real trouble overnight.

Freezing temperatures are expected into tomorrow morning. And, with them, the possibility for black ice.

To combat this, WS-DOT crews are treating the roads as needed. And, they’re not alone.

It’s all hands on deck for winter weather response as they work with other agencies, like Washington State Patrol. They’re well-informed of incidents, like collisions, and respond to those areas in unison.

“The good thing about having a statewide agency is we will swarm the storm,” praises Adamson. “Meaning if we need outside additional resources coming in, we’ll make that phone call.”

He also said maintenance crews know the roads well. It’s their office and they have a plan in place. So, if you see a crew at work, give them the extra space to operate.

As for drivers, the inclement weather is forcing motorists to take it a little slower.

Most of the people we spoke with felt well-equipped to handle the conditions. The more significant concern is overnight, when we could see some of the wet spots start to freeze.

That forced some to hit the store today, just in case.

“I have to stock up because I may not be able to get out tomorrow and my cat needs cat food,” laughs Carol from Lacey.

Meanwhile, Tom Terry says he knows to take it easy in these conditions.

“If I see patches of snow or if I go back on a country road and I see there’s snow there, I slow down; ‘cause you don’t know what’s underneath there,” he said.

We also chatted with Miguel Cornejo, who compares the reaction to this weather to what we see in the summertime when it gets uncomfortably hot. He says that tensions rise, and driving requires a little more patience.

By sundown, the snow falling for much of the afternoon had stopped.

But, with nightfall comes colder temperatures. As well as several spots that have the potential to be extremely hazardous.

Something to keep in mind before you head out.





