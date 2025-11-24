Drivers on SR 18 can expect delays near Raging River bridge on Tuesday

A single lane of eastbound State Route 18 will close on Tuesday, so crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation can grind and smooth a transition between the roadway and the Raging River bridge surface.

WSDOT says the left lane will close from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crews will close and work on the left lane first, then begin moving traffic onto the finished lane and close the right lane for grinding at approximately 2 p.m.

People traveling through the area should expect delays.

WSDOT says to follow instructions from signs and workers, and drive cautiously through the work area.

Additional daytime lane reductions

Eastbound SR 18 will continue to be reduced to a single lane between Deep Creek and Raging River for work on a nearby slope. People traveling through the area should expect the right lane to close from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends until mid-December.

Slope work will pause on Tuesday, while the transition to the Raging River bridge is smoothed, and over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

©2025 Cox Media Group