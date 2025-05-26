Drivers see major backups on I-90 west after rollover crash puts 2 in hospital

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Drivers are experiencing major backups on I-90 west after Eastside Fire and Rescue rushed two people to a local hospital Monday morning.

Traffic is moving, but congestion is still heavy. WSDOT crews have been spotted on both sides of the freeway.

Eastside Fire and Rescue stated one vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 22, west of Preston-Fall City Road.

One person in the crash is in critical condition, as of this reporting.

The incident was first reported at approximately 9 a.m., according to Eastside Fire and Rescue. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is urging drivers to use caution in the area and to take alternate routes if possible.

