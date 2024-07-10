Drivers report bricks thrown at vehicles along I-90

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witnesses after three vehicles were struck by bricks thrown onto westbound Interstate 90 near Rainier Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m. on July 9, WSP received a call from a driver who said that a brick had been thrown at their vehicle.

Two additional drivers reported similar incidents in the same area.

A white box truck sustained significant damage when a brick shattered its front windshield.

The driver reported that the brick came from ground level on the right side of the freeway.

Fortunately, the driver only suffered a minor scrape on their right arm.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all black and a hat.

Troopers responded to the scene but were unable to find the suspect.

The WSP is urging anyone who may have witnessed the suspect on the side of the freeway around the time of the incident to call 425-401-7788.

Authorities are also asking the public to report any sightings of people throwing debris, even if no vehicles are struck, as this information could help identify the suspects in these cases.

