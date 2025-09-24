Driver slams into Redmond Taco Bell during medical emergency

REDMOND, Wash. — A driver is believed to have accidentally accelerated their car, causing it to crash into the front of a Taco Bell in Redmond, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Police say the crash happened on Sept. 15 at the Taco Bell on 148th Avenue NE near NE 20th Street.

The driver is said to have had a medical emergency either during or after the crash.

He was treated on the scene and later transported to a local hospital.

Police gave no information on the driver’s condition.

The people inside the restaurant were evacuated as crews looked over the structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group