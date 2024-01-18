Driver says ‘people go unprepared’ as I-90 sees 3 shutdowns from crashes

It’s been a bumpy ride for drivers trying to make it through the Snoqualmie Pass on Wednesday

Many found themselves stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours. I-90 was shut down at least three times, and there could be more traffic troubles ahead.

Cars were lined up on the freeway, along with semi-trucks prepared to take on the pass.

“Going to Billings, Montana - which is roughly about 800 miles from here,” said David Honnold.

It was just at the start of his journey on Wednesday. Fortunately, he’s no stranger to these roads. He told KIRO 7 he’s driven the route thousands of times over 40 years.

But even with time and experience on his side, Honnold is always ready for anything that could happen.

“You know I carry water, I got a fridge to carry stuff in, you know I carry enough food to last me a week or two if I get stuck,” said Honnold. “Couple extra clothes, insulated coveralls, I mean you gotta go prepared.”

Not just inside the truck, but he had chains and bungee cables ready to go too.

Unfortunately, this same routine wasn’t followed by all drivers on Wednesday.

There were multiple closures on I-90 after collisions and spin-outs. It caused major backups for most of the day.

Honnold believes all of it could’ve been avoided.

“People go unprepared, they don’t give themselves room and they just go too fast for conditions,” he said.

