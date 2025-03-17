Driver pulled out of car after crashing into a building in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The driver had to be pulled out of the car after it crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a building in Everett.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, police and fire crews from Everett answered the call that happened on 1932 Broadway.

According to the news release, the car was going north on Broadway when it crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a light pole and crashed into Althea’s Footwear Solutions store.

Crews had to stabilize the building before they could get to the driver.

The store was closed at the time of the crash and the driver was the only person affected.

Using the “Jaws of Life”, firefighters worked for about 50 minutes to pull the driver out.

The driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Everett police are investigating the cause and Everett Public Works was on the ground to check the condition of the building.

Snohomish PUD arrived to fix the damaged light pole.

