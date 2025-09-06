Driver fined nearly $500 for speeding 24 mph over limit in Issaquah school zone

Issaquah police say a driver was ticketed nearly $500 for speeding through a school zone on Newport Way Northwest near Issaquah Valley Elementary School.

According to the Issaquah Police Department, Officer Santos pulled the driver over after clocking the vehicle at 44 mph in a posted 20 mph school zone.

The stop happened in front of Issaquah Valley Elementary, where flashing signs and painted crosswalks are in place to alert drivers.

Police said the driver’s fine totaled close to $500.

The department used the case as a reminder for the public to slow down in school zones, watch for children and pedestrians, and help ensure students get to and from school safely.

©2025 Cox Media Group