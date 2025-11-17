Driver faces possible DUI charges after car crashes into Marysville home

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department says a 19-year-old driver crashed into the basement of a home on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 5:00 a.m. on Sunnyside near N 50th Street.

Police say the crash resulted in injuries to the driver and caused significant structural damage to the home.

Fire crews reinforced the house to prevent it from collapsing, but the home has been tagged as uninhabitable.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. No one inside the house was injured, according to police.

Marysville police say they are investigating whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the accident.

